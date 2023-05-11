Local police services 'devastated' by death of Ontario officer

Windsor-Essex police services say they are “devastated” and “deeply saddened” to learn an officer has died after a shooting in eastern Ontario.

OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller died and two others were injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa early Thursday morning. OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Mueller died after being shot in Bourget, Ont. (OPP/release)

“We are devastated to learn that one OPP officer has died and two others are injured following a shooting in eastern Ontario,” said Windsor police in a post on social media. “We send our deepest condolences to the fallen officer's loved ones and colleagues, and wish the two injured officers a quick recovery.”

LaSalle police also expressed condolences on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of another police officer killed and two other officers injured in the line of duty,” said the post. “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller and wish a speedy recovery to his partners.”

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the fallen officer in a post on Thursday morning.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty," Carrique said on Twitter. "We anxiously await for further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues."

