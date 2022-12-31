Local life coach and fitness expert share tips for New Year's resolution success
As we enter the New Year, many of us are asking ourselves “what can we do better?”
Whether you looking for a fresh start or a small change, making and keeping your New Year’s resolution can be challenging.
“One of the problems that I find over the years is people say it, but they don't really believe it,” said life coach Scott Fleming of Quantum Life Changes. “You have to ask yourself, why do you want this goal?”
Fleming is encouraging people to dig deep to understand the reasoning and motives behind their resolutions.
“Why do you want to be fit? I'm doing it because when I'm 70, I want to still be playing with the grandchildren,” he explained.
Fleming says the key to building momentum and sticking to your goals is to verbalize them. For example, if your goal is to get more exercise, speak positively to yourself after your workout
“If worked out and feel really good when I'm done, I would verbalize it for the next 10 minutes when I’m on my way to work or home. Say how good it felt, what I liked about it and remind myself verbally why I'm doing it,” he says.
Year after year, increased exercise and weight loss are among the most common New Year’s resolutions. Personal trainer and owner of Refine Fitness, Mike Bates, notices business usually spikes this time of the year but beings to dwindle as months go by.
“People set unrealistic goals to start. They haven't been doing anything and expect to show up four-five days a week and not have any problems,” said Bates.
He says even a goal as simple as walking a few times a week can greatly improve your health. Once you set a realistic resolution, Bates believes having a support system will help you stay on track.
“Most people need some sort of accountability, whether it's a personal trainer, coach or group that they can exercise with. Most people who exercise on their own, the reality is, they fall off,” said Bates.
No matter what your resolutions are, even if they are nearly identical to the ones you set in 2022, experts are encouraging you to find hope in the New Year.
“This can be the year that’s different so don’t stop trying,” said Fleming.
