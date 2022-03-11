List of summer festivals, fairs and events grows in Windsor-Essex

After two “un-fair” summers in Windsor-Essex due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say festivals, fairs and events are scheduled to return in full force this year.

Art in the Park

June 4-5, 2022

Art in the Park is held the first full weekend in June of each year and is the signature event that launches Windsor’s festival season. This event is one of Ontario's largest outdoor arts and crafts shows, with exhibitors from all over Ontario and Quebec. The exhibitors display and retail their wares in booths set up around the 15.5 acres of gated grounds surrounding the beautiful and historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville in Windsor.

LaSalle Strawberry Festival – June 9-12 https://www.lasalle.ca/en/things-to-do/strawberry-festival.aspx

The 2022 Strawberry Festival will be held at the Vollmer Recreation Complex. The LaSalle Strawberry Festival Parade is held on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. on Front Road beginning at Old Front Road and ending at Sacred Heart Drive.

Windsor Summer Fest and Canada Day Parade

July 1, 2022

The 2022 Windsor Canada Day Parade presented in part by the Windsor Parade Corporation and Wyandotte Town Centre BIA is back. The parade will take place on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. on Wyandotte Street East between Devonshire Road and Aylmer Avenue.

Windsor Parade Corporation has begun discussions surrounding the Tug Boat Race, and they are looking for way to host the Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party. According to a Facebook post on March 7, they do not have a confirmation from World's Finest Shows if they will be taking part in Summer Fest or whether they will be staging the Midway separately from Summer Fest.

Tecumseh Centennial

July 2-4

The Town of Tecumseh will be hosting a centennial celebration instead of its annual corn festival next summer.

Town officials say resumption of the Tecumseh Corn Festival has been postponed until 2023 so the town can focus on a three-day centennial celebration next year.

A Mayor’s Task Force is making plans for the Town’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will be held July 2-4, 2022.

163rd Annual Comber Fair

Aug. 5-7

The president’s message says 2020 was an “un-fair” year as COVID-19 restrictions shuttered events across the country. After a two-year hiatus, the Comber Fair is returning in 2022 at 6211-6213 McAllaster Street in Comber.

166th Annual Harrow Fair

Sept. 2-5

The Colchester South and Harrow Agricultural Society Fair has become a favorite end of summer event for Essex County and beyond. The fair was postponed for two years, but is now ramping up for 2022. The fairgrounds are at 134 McAffee Street.