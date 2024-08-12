Library union raises concerns over proposed operating hour changes

The union representing Windsor's library workers has expressed "major concerns" over proposed changes to the operating hours of library branches across the city starting in 2025.

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) board of directors is set to meet Tuesday, with uniform hours for all branches on the agenda.

Currently, the hours of operation vary by branch and season, with "summer" (June to August) and "winter" (September to May) schedules allowing branches to stay open longer during the fall and winter months.

A report from administration recommends standardizing these hours so that all branches operate on the same schedule year-round.

Board chair Mark McKenzie said the proposal is aimed at simplifying the system.

"We're looking for consistency and trying to be fair and equitable to all our branches," McKenzie said.

“We want to make sure that the public knows what time the libraries are open instead of them always having to look up on their phone.”

Under the proposal, all branches would be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

McKenzie noted that these hours better reflect actual patron usage.

“We’ve gone to the library branches at 9 a.m. and there’s not that may people in there,” he said. “Normally there’s more staff than actual patrons.”

He added that closing earlier could also enhance staff safety, particularly at the central branch, where he said security issues have been reported during the last hour before closing at 9 p.m.

While the union acknowledges the addition of Sunday services and the overall expansion of operating hours, CUPE Local 2067 President Katie Vlanich raised concerns that the new schedule might reduce accessibility.

“Currently, you can access a library in Windsor from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” she said. “It might not be your closest branch, but you can access a library.”

McKenzie mentioned that the new schedule would include hiring three additional staff members, but Vlanich argued that this wouldn’t be enough to cover the changes.

"This will mean four days a week where we're operating with minimum staffing," she said. "How will we be able to serve the public effectively?"

Vlanich is urging anyone with questions or concerns about the proposed changes to attend the board of directors meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Windsor City Hall.