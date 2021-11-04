Less expensive COVID-19 PCR tests being offered for cross-border travellers

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor-based bio-tech company is offering less expensive COVID-19 PCR tests for cross-border travellers now that the U.S. land border slated to re-open to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.

Audacia Bio Science said the requirement for a negative PCR test result to enter or re-enter Canada has become a significant impediment to cross border travel between Windsor and Detroit, so they are providing another option.

The typical cost of a PCR test in Canada ranges from $150 - $300, a price point which could be too much for many people looking to travel for business, family visits or day trips.

Audacia Bio Science, in partnership with RapidBio laboratories, has launched Assure COVID Travel Clinics, offering PCR tests as low as $75 a test for a same day result.

“All testing is performed in our locations in Detroit (close to both the tunnel and the bridge),” said Dr. Phillip Ola, Chief Executive Officer. “For tests performed before noon results will be available the same day. For tests completed after 12 noon results will be available the following day. For an additional fee we can also offer test results within a 30-minute window.”

Dr. Stephen Bartol, a partner with Audacia Bio Science, said the tests with their Michigan laboratory partner offer fast and reliable results, giving them the assurance needed to make cross border travel both safe and convenient.

“We recognize that this solution may not be for everyday tripper, nor does it address the expensive PCR pricing in Canada, but rest assured we are collaborating with both government and local stakeholders to further reduce the testing burden,” said Bartol.