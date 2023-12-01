Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton coming to Caesars Windsor

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has booked a stop at Caesars Windsor as part of his celebration of his 60th year of touring.

Frampton hits the Colosseum stage on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on his Never Ever Say Never Tour.

Fresh off the heels of his nationwide headline run this year, the 2024 tour will see the legendary artist playing at venues across North America.

“I am delighted to let you know I’m planning more shows in March and April for the new Never Ever Say Never Tour. I don’t want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can,” says Frampton.

The upcoming shows kick off what promises to be yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose 2023 spring and summer tour announcements were unexpected by fans. The musician announced a farewell tour four years ago following a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Ever Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across North America.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in select cities beginning Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

After 47 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in select cities beginning Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.