Legal firearms community raises $17K for children of Ukraine

Essex MP Chris Lewis teamed up with Weatherby Canada and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association for a fundraiser that raised $17,000 to support Ukraine.

Called “Canadian Firearm Owners Stand With Ukraine,” the group raffled off a rare Weatherby firearm for $20 a ticket.

“We had tickets rolling across North America,” said Chris Profota with Weatherby Canada. “To have the whole outdoor community come together, buying tickets, you know, with the hope of a win but mostly it was just a donation from them.”

The money will be donated to the Ukraine Canadian Congress of Windsor (UCCW).

“It feels wonderful,” said Leisha Zazarewich, president of the UCCW. “I know that it's going to be of great benefit again to the men to the women and children of Ukraine. They are desperately in need of this kind of assistance, especially during these cold months right now.”

“The legal firearms community has come together once again to step up to help the children of Ukraine,” added Lewis at an event Saturday at the General Gun Supply in Windsor, Ont.

“Our membership base is small business owners throughout Canada and they're always trying to give back to the community. So what better way to give back to the community and show our support then join on with Chris Profota and Chris Lewis on this great initiative,” said Jennifer Gadbois with the CSAAA.

The winner of the raffle was thrilled according to Profota and Lewis because it is a rare weapon that usually sells for more than $5,000 and is considered a collectible gun to outdoor enthusiasts.

The money raised will be sent to the Canada Ukraine Foundation which will send it to their office in Poland to be put to use immediately.

“People are living subways, they’re living in bombed out homes. The future of Ukraine is in its children, and we have to take care of those children,” said Carol Guimond with the Ukraine Canadian Congress of Windsor.