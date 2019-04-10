

CTV Windsor





A 40-year-old Leamington woman is facing charges after police say she stole the collection plate from church.

Essex County OPP received a theft complaint on Sunday at 12 p.m. from a church on Fox Street in Leamington.

Police say a person had entered the church, took the collection plate and fled the scene.

Officers were told that church members were pursuing the suspect on foot and had reported they were last in a nearby alley.

An OPP officer arrived at the location within minutes, locating and arresting the suspect.

The Leamington woman is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on May 16, charged with the theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

The majority of the money taken has been recovered.