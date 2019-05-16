

CTV Windsor





Leamington will have villages in the 44th installment the Carrousel of the Nations.

They will represent the distinct cultural makeup of the town.

The four new villages will take place on Saturday, June 15 and will include the Caldwell First Nation, Italian, Lebanese, and Mexican communities.

The multi-award-winning Carrousel of the Nations is a staple of the summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex.

Over two weekends each June, Carrousel of the Nations engages the city, county, province, and international visitors through cultural history, food, music, and dance.

The event is a coordinated event between the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County and individual ethnic communities to educate and entertain visitors, and to celebrate the rich diversity that makes the region so amazing.

Officials say the new villages will be integrated seamlessly with the 16 current ones, providing a convenient and consistent Carrousel experience to individuals, families, seniors, and children in Essex County.