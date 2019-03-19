

CTV Windsor





Aphria Inc. in Leamington is looking for new employees.

The marijuana producer is looking to fill more than 130 new positions as part of the company’s completed Part IV and Part V expansions.

Aphria has been granted a license amendment, permitting the company to start production in an additional 800,000 square feet of facilities at its Aphria One location.

A job fair will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portuguese Club in Leamington.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and Human Resources staff will be on hand to meet prospective employees.

Some of the positions available include greenhouse associates, and staff for manufacturing, sanitation, quality control, encapsulation and oil extraction.

Aphria has already established nearly 22,000 plants in the Part IV and Part V expansion, with an additional 12,000 plants added each week thereafter until we reach full crop rotation.

The 700,000 square foot Part IV Expansion and the 100,000 square foot Part V expansion represent the completion of Aphria’s five-part expansion at Aphria.

Once in full rotation, Part IV and Part V will produce on an incremental annualized basis 80,000 kg bringing the total annualize production capacity at Aphria One to 110,000 kg.