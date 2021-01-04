WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington area OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old missing man.

In a news release issued Monday evening police say Victor Pazlozoya, 32, of Leamington has been reported missing.

He is described as Hispanic, 5’11”, 190 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police say he was last spoken to on Jan. 1.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.