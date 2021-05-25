LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- An 18 year-old driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after caught speeding 140 km/h in 50 km/h zone.

Leamington OPP clocked the driver around 5 p.m. Friday on Erie Street South

Nedim Alacatiy, 18, of Leamington was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle.

This charge includes an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment and an immediate 7-day license suspension.