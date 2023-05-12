LaSalle police investigate robbery with a knife, ties to Windsor robbery suspected

LaSalle police are investigating a knife-point robbery at a convenience store officers believe to be connected to an incident in Windsor.

Police responded to the robbery report at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a man went into the store, brandished a knife and demanded money. He then left the store with an unknown amount of cash. Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build and light-coloured hair. He appeared to be just over six feet tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a faded black “Carhartt” hoodie, black pants and a black handkerchief covering his face. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police say the same man is suspected of committing a second robbery at knife-point at a convenience store in west Windsor Friday morning.

LaSalle and Windsor police say officers are working together to investigate these incidents and to identify the culprit. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 519 969-5210 ext 2532. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com