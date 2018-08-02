

A number of area municipalities have been ranked by MoneySense magazine on the 2018 list of Canada’s Best Places to live.

The town of LaSalle is the highest ranked local community at 80.

The list includes 415 Canadian communities that were ranked based on wealth and the economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture.

LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya tells AM800 News the addition of transit service, whichc began n September 2017, helped the ranking.

Also on the list – the town of Lakeshore at 127 and the town of Tecumseh at131.

Chatham-Kent ranks 165th, rising from 324th in 2017.

“The census data, and national recognition on lists like MoneySense’s, shows that we are continuing in a positive direction and Chatham-Kent is an increasingly attractive place to live,” says mayor Randy Hope.

The City of Windsor is ranked 215. Kingsville is at 229, Essex is at 282 and Leamington is ranked 309.

Amherstburg was 331 on the list, which is “disappointing to mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

He tells AM800 News the people he talks to in the town love where they live.