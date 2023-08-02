LaSalle girl to have her face appear in Times Square

An eight–year-old girl from LaSalle will soon have her face plastered in New York’s Time Square.

A photo of Vivi Conrade has been chosen to appear in the 2023 National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video Presentation.

On Sept. 9, her photo along with 500 other individuals with Down syndrome will appear on two adjacent Jumbotron screens in Times Square in New York City.

In an email sent to Conrad from the National Down Syndrome Society, officials say her photo captures the essence of their mission, reflecting the beauty, strength, and unique qualities that individuals with Down syndrome possess.