WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lane restrictions expected this week on Dougall Avenue

    Expect lane restrictions on your morning commute on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The City of Windsor is reporting lane restrictions on Dougall Avenue between the eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp and Ouellette Place.

    The restrictions are due to road repairs. They will be in place from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

