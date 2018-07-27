

CTV Windsor





A Wheatley landlord has been charged after police say tenants arrived home to find him sitting on their couch with no clothes on.

Chatham-Kent police say it took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the door to their apartment had also been taken off its hinges.

The landlord, a 63-year-old Wheatley man, was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and forcible entry.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.