Lakeshore to defer municipal accommodation tax vote
Lakeshore Town Hall in Lakeshore Ont., on Wednesday, June 17 2020 (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Lakeshore has deferred a vote on a 4 per cent municipal accommodation tax.
The town is waiting for a report on regulating short term rentals before making a decision.
The tax would be added to all hotel, motel. Airbnb, inn and resort accommodations in the municipality.
The Holiday Inn Express approached council suggesting the tax when it first opened a location in Lakeshore.
The chain already charges the tax at its other locations and hope to keep charges the same across all hotels.
According to a report presented to council Tuesday, the tax could generate up to $131,000 per year which would go toward Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and help to finance Lakeshore tourism programs.