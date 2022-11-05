Lakeshore residents startled by active investigation in quiet neighbourhood

People who live in the area of Brooks Street and Ivy Road were jolted awake by first responders Friday.

“I looked out and thought ‘Holy geez,’” resident Leonard Ferrari told CTV News Windsor Friday. “It's about six cop cars [and an] ambulance.”

Resident Jonathan Parker also woke up when he started “seeing all the flashing [lights]” of first responders, so he went outside.

“And that's when I seen them [paramedics] bringing the woman out in the stretcher and about 20 minutes later, that's when a man followed in a stretcher,” Parker said.

Both residents say the couple have lived in the neighbourhood for many years.

“He worked for everybody around here,” Ferrari said. “He's always worked in my shed, putting the wiring in [and] the doors and windows. He's pretty good guy.”

Essex County OPP tweeted about the active investigation early Friday morning, advising there was no threat to public safety, but have not released any further details since.

Ferrari and Parker both told CTV News Windsor police have questioned them for the investigation, asking if they have any surveillance cameras.

“I says, ‘Yeah, I do in a shed, but no other,’ and he says, ‘Never heard nobody coming around or anything at all?’ I said ‘No,'” Ferrari said.

“We didn't see or hear anything,” Parker told police. ”We just seen what they were bringing out of the house.”

Parker admits the situation has left him uneasy.

“I feel like I'm gonna be locking my doors and stuff tonight,” he said.

OPP have since cleared the scene.