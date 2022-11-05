Lakeshore residents startled by active investigation in quiet neighbourhood

An investigation has left residents of a quiet Lakeshore, Ont. neighbourhood startled after police responded to a home in the area of Brooks Street and Ivy Road on Nov. 4, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) An investigation has left residents of a quiet Lakeshore, Ont. neighbourhood startled after police responded to a home in the area of Brooks Street and Ivy Road on Nov. 4, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver