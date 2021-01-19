WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at a local dollar store.

WECHU has added the Dollarama at 25 Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore to the Possible COVID-19 Pulic Exposure List.

The dates of possible exposure are Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 13.

The health unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The potential exposures listed on the page are considered ‘low risk’, but as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.