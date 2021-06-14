Advertisement
Kingsville crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 14, 2021 9:16AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 2:29PM EDT
Vehicle strikes building in Kingsville. (Bob Bellacicco, CTV Windsor)
KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team is investigating after a vehicle struck a building in Kingsville Monday.
Officials say emergency crews were called to Main St. E. at 12:30 a.m. to find two people inside the vehicle.
One person was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries while the second occupant was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Main St. E. between Division Street and Spruce Street is temporarily closed.
