'Khalsa means pure': Windsor Sikhs celebrate the 324th birthday of their faith

Symbol of Sikhism in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Symbol of Sikhism in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver