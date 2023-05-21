'Khalsa means pure': Windsor Sikhs celebrate the 324th birthday of their faith

Also known as Vaisakhi, organizers were thrilled with the turnout Sunday for their 21st Khalsa Day festival and parade.

“Khalsa means pure,” executive committee member Jatinder Rai told CTV News. “When I say something, I’m talking right from my heart. Pure. I’m not mixing anything. My words are strong. All pure.”

According to Rai, the number of Sikhs in Windsor-Essex has doubled to more than 4,000 since 2011.

The Sikh community was established in 1699 with the creation of Khalsa Day.

Rai says it’s generally held in April, but in Windsor-Essex they prefer to delay the event until the weather is nicer.

On Sunday, the event included a long parade that wound its way through downtown Windsor, “singing prayers and sharing their message of community service, equality, and positivity,” as explained in a news release about the event.

Rai says participants came to Windsor from across Southwestern Ontario, as well as many from the Detroit area.