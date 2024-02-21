Keys of Hope charity fund donates over 15K to local charities

Giving back to the community was the focus of the Manor Keys of Hope annual event Wednesday morning.

Since 2018, Windsor’s Manor Realty agents have given a percentage of their yearly sales to their Keys of Hope fund, and that total is matched by Manor Realty owner Steve Mustac.

Each year, cheques are cut and given to local charities in our community, most of which do not receive public financial support.

A total of $15,000 was given out Wednesday, making the all-time total $116,000 over the last seven years.

This year’s charity recipients are:

Sleep In Heavenly Peace (building and donating beds and linens for children in need in Windsor-Essex)

Street Angels (a program by Feeding Windsor Essex – providing meals for those in need via The Soup Shack)

Noah’s House (a mental health charity resource centre for youth, offering counselling and programs for at risk youth)

The Windsor Youth Centre (a program of the Downtown Mission, provides resources for youth aged 16-25)

Windsor Catholic District School Board schools – David Maxwell Public School, John A. Mc William Public School and H. J. Lassaline Catholic Elementary School (all three schools help to provide healthy meals daily to students in need)

Manor Realty - Keys of Hope event on Feb. 21, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Rob Agnew is the manager of Manor Realty and heads the internal Keys of Hope charity.

"People can go directly and donate to these groups all year long on our website with a simple click of a button,” said Agnew. “And it turns to mean thousands more to them at the end of the year. So, it's a great situation."

To learn more about Manor Realty’s Keys of Hope charity, the charities they support, and to donate – please visit their website.