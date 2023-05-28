Julien’s House is moving things forward

Julien’s House is a local charitable organization that provides support to individuals and families across Windsor-Essex through their bereavement.

In the past two years Julien’s House has received a donation of $250,000 to help with operating costs from their Cornerstone Donors.

“We are truly grateful for the significant commitment of our donors, John and Margaret Savage, Steven and Kelly Savage, Brian and Lisa Schwab, Joe and Paula Nunes, David and Kim Dyer, and the Gaudet family. Their contribution has helped us grow significantly in being able to provide support for the community. We are now ready to update our home site, generously donated by the Gaudet family,” said Laura Kay Masse, executive director of Julien’s House

The Gaudet family donated their family home to Julien’s House just two years ago.

Now, on the angelversary of their son Julien’s death, Julien’s House is hitting a new milestone.

“We’re now moving from operating to capital, we need to now get our guests currently using our programs and services to our home location. We intentionally call them guests and we chose a home rather than a commercial property because we truly want people to feel safe and welcome there as guests to our home,” said David Dyer, board president and cornerstone donor.

Julien’s House has recently successfully acquired a Trillium grant to begin renovations on the garage, which will be used as a gathering space for group support.