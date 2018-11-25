

CTV Windsor





Effective immediately, head coach Joe D’Amore is stepping down after eight seasons.

D’Amore was the fourth head coach in the Lancers’ 50-year history.

He led the Lancers to four straight OUA playoff appearances from 2011-14 and was the Tuffy Knight Award winner as the OUA Football Coach of the Year in 2011.

“For the past 8 years I have had the honour and privilege to lead the Lancer Football team, along with hundreds of outstanding young men,’ says D’Amore in a news release from the university.

“I want to thank my entire Lancer Family including my coaches and players for all their dedication and support during my time here. It has been an incredible ride and I will continue to follow and support all the Lancer teams in the future. I am excited about the next chapter in my life however I will always be a proud Lancer because that is who I am and that is who I will always be.”

“I would like to thank Joe for his hard work and his contributions to Lancer Football over the past eight seasons,” said Director of Athletics Mike Havey in the same release.

"He is a true Lancer who was committed as both a coach and as a student-athlete to represent the University of Windsor with great pride and spirit. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.