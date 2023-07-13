Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve

Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.

A Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Fair is planned for Friday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101.

Open Positions:

Mobile Support Equipment Operator

Materials Management Technician

Cook

Vehicle Technician

Weapons Technician

Human Resources Administrator

Logistics Officer

Financial Services Administrator

Electrical Mechanical Engineering Officer

Infanteer

Infantry Officer

Armoured NCM

Armoured Officer

Musician (Brass and Reed)

Pipes and Drums

Employment case workers from Employment and Training Services will be available for employment intake appointments.

Must be Canadian citizen or permanent resident. No experience necessary. Training is paid for part time with full time summer positions available. Benefits and pension plan.