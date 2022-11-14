Jim Jeffries to make Windsor stop on ‘Give ‘Em What They Want’ tour
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies will be bringing his act to the Colosseum stage in February.
Jefferies will be stopping at Caesars Windsor on his Give ‘Em What They Want tour on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.
Jefferies hit the comedy scene with his “gut-busting” debut HBO special ‘I Swear to God’ and has since continued to bring his unique brand of anecdotal comedy to other specials including Fully Functional, BARE, and Jim’s ninth stand-up special Intolerant, which came out on Netflix last year.
“This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy,” a news release from Caesars Windsor says.
Jefferies also has a number of acting endeavours under his belt. He played Charlie in ‘Punching Henry,’ created and starred in the American FX sitcom ‘Legit’ and in Comedy Central’s ‘The Jim Jefferies Show.’
He has toured his comedy around the world including performances at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Just for Laughs, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Glastonbury Festival. Jefferies was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival.
Jefferies currently hosts his own podcast series, ‘I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies’ where he spouts off everything he knows about topics unbeknownst to him.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The box office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.
