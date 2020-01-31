Jackson Park pathways and parking lot reopening
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 10:18AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 12:31PM EST
Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- One of Windsor’s popular parks is reopening to the public.
The Jackson Park pathways and parkways are reopening for the season around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A portion of the park was closed while Bright Lights Windsor fixtures were being packed up for the year.
The final fences are being removed Friday.
