City of Windsor officials say its popular light festival attracted an estimated 100,000 visitors over the holiday season.

The third annual Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park welcomed people from Dec. 6 to Jan. 7. City officials say the attendance was similar in 2018.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says there was a strengthened focus on inclusivity, ensuring that families and friends could share the experience like never before.

“From the start, Bright Lights Windsor has been all about celebrating Windsor’s diversity and ensuring that the whole community can share the experience,” says Dilkens. “Each year, our organizers find new ways to help us spread the holiday spirit and open this amazing event to more and more people.”

City officials say thanks to a number of enhanced services and new ways to enjoy the displays and entertainment at Jackson Park, the community packed the pathways and offered rave reviews.

Some popular attractions were the new sensory friendly “silent nights” on Mondays and Sunday Strolls that opened the park to daytime visitors on Sunday mornings.