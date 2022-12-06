'It shouldn’t be a guessing game': 2024 deadline to open Gordie Howe Bridge could be at risk

Construction is humming along at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, with support pylons looming large over West Windsor, more approach bridge deck sprouting by the day and buildings budding from the ground.

“One of the most significant achievements was moving from the individual towers to now moving toward the single pylon that's being built. And you can now see that very clearly on both sides of the border,” said Heather Grondin, the vice president of corporate affairs and external relations with the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.

When the Canadian government inked the deal with contractor Bridging North America, the bridge was slated to open in 2024.

But that deadline may be in jeopardy.

Bridging North America is the private sector consortium contracted by the federal government to build the $5.7 billion bridge.

Project CEO Michael Hatchell told the media last week he doesn’t expect North America’s largest cable-stayed bridge to be done until 2025, echoing a report from S&P Global that suggests work may slide past the agreed-upon deadline.

Bridging North America reps were not available for comment Tuesday.

“We’re still working toward those the contracted completion date of end of 2024. We're holding our contractor, Bridging North America to that date, and they're continuing to work toward it,” said Grondin.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse said he would not be surprised if there’s a delay.

“The border authority as well as the minister need to be clear and consistent with Canadians about these timelines,” he said. “It shouldn't be a guessing game. There's investment at stake here.”

Masse said any delays will cause additional grief for Sandwich Town, the host neighbourhood of the project.

He’d like to see any contractual penalties associated with the delay reinvested into the community.

“The people in Sandwich Town, West Windsor and South Windsor and other places don't need to pay for them to get away from the deal that they shook hands on,” said Masse. “That's why we bought insurance. That's why we paid a premium. And that's why we deserve to actually follow through with the contract.”

Grondin said there are a number of steps in place.

“If there's, for some reason, they're not able to meet that contracted date, that would be subject to protracted discussions,” Grondin said.

“We're not at that point. There has been no agreement to change date, and we are very committed to doing everything possible to hit 2024.”