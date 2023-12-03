'It’s nice to bring it into the winter': Downtown open market a big success for Windsorites

The downtown open market held before and during the Windsor Santa Claus Parade Saturday night was a big success.

“It was nice to do something in the winter and to have it downtown, especially when there’s a parade doing on. It was accessible to everybody, so it’s nice to bring it into the winter,” said one woman.

More than 40 vendors set up in the Pelissier Street parking garage.

Vendors were selling everything from crafts, to homemade items and food.

Hosted by the Downtown BIA (business improvement association), many enjoyed the open concept and ability to shop and buy local.

Some would like to see something like this more often around the city.

“Even to do little pop up ones in different areas in Windsor…[such as] a Friday or a Saturday in different places, that would be cool,” one woman told CTV News Windsor.