'It's amazing to see': Construction coming together on 28 Caldwell First Nation homes

Progress is being made at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington, Ont., where 28 net-zero homes are under construction between Seacliff Drive and Bevel Line Road.

Officials indicate that 14 of the housing units should be move in ready by June 1, 2024, while the other 14 should be ready by Sept. 1, 2024.

“Oh, I'm very impressed,” said Caldwell Housing manager Ramsey Kicknosway. “I really enjoy seeing the construction.”

Kicknosway said, “I'd say we're about 40 per cent done right about now. We've had some good days and we've had some bad days and some very windy days. So I really appreciate the amount of work that the crew is doing because they are the ones that are really battling the elements to get this done.”

Construction began last fall after the First Nation community received official reserve status in 2020, more than 200 years after members were forcibly removed from their ancestral land.

“I'm just really impressed with the progress that our team has done,” said Caldwell First Nation Coun. Ian Duckworth. “We've had a lot of hard work going on here. We're standing on the backs of a lot of great chiefs that got us here.”

28 net-zero homes are under construction at Caldwell First Nation between Seacliff Drive and Bevel Line Road, seen on March 22, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Duckworth said it’s been a long journey to get to this point, acknowledging previous Caldwell chiefs and councils and noting none of it would be possible without their past efforts.

“We're bringing people home now to the land for the first time in 230 years, when they were chased off Point Pelee. So this, finally, people are coming back to be on their territory,” said Duckworth. “It's amazing to see.”

Fellow Caldwell First Nation Coun. Doug Heil told CTV News many members are anxious to move into the energy efficient and soundproof homes.

“The construction of this building really impresses me,” Heil said. “So, like I say, net-zero, they cost me 300 bucks a year to heat, not 300 bucks a month, but 300 bucks a year.”

Heil exclaimed, “This is fabulous!”

According to Duckworth, accessibility is top of mind, noting many in the Caldwell community are seniors, “We have a lot of seniors in our community, so the houses that we're building, we have 14 units that are designed just for seniors and 14 units designed for vulnerable sector people, [like] single moms, to bring them home as well.”

Last year, Caldwell First Nation opened a gas station and convenience store along with a boardwalk and marina.

Duckworth said future plans include more homes, an administrative office, a health centre, and medical facility, “Eventually that's one of our next phases that we're working on is a multipurpose building, which will house the administration of Caldwell First Nation, our health department, as well as other services. We are looking at a long term care facility to be on here or a medical facility for the community and the community at large because we're not just going to let people walk away, we'll have medical services here.”

Duckworth told CTV News, “This is a big step for Caldwell First Nation to come home. You know, coming from the point that the homes were burnt in Point Pelee National Park. We're now building homes in Windsor-Essex, coming back, that is the most significant thing.”

“This just represents bringing our people home,” Duckworth added.