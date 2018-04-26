

CTV Windsor





Commercial vehicles were lined up leading to the Ambassador Bridge due to an issue at the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the bridge company Thursday they are experiencing some national system issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.

They are also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.

Updated border wait times are available at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website:https://bwt.cbp.gov