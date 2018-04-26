Issues at Ambassador Bridge causing backups for trucks
Truck traffic along Huron Church Road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Kristylee Varley / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Commercial vehicles were lined up leading to the Ambassador Bridge due to an issue at the border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the bridge company Thursday they are experiencing some national system issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.
They are also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.
Updated border wait times are available at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website:https://bwt.cbp.gov