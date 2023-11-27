Investment to have a ‘transformative impact’ on aspiring entrepreneurs, say organizers

Uplifting the community through nourishment, empowerment, and mentorship is the goal of three local organizations who are teaming up.

Artcite Inc., COOK-UP and Family Fuse are receiving $90,000 through the Community Services Recovery Fund funding from the Government of Canada to help future entrepreneurs in the food and art industries to receive mentorship and support.

The fund is a one-time investment from the Government of Canada to support community service organizations, including charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies, as they adapt and modernize their organizations.

“The CSRF funding, for us, is an incredible opportunity to develop and enhance this aspect of our programming so that entrepreneurs not only have a chance at recovering from economic challenges but are better equipped to build thriving businesses that can have a transformative impact on our community,” said Family Fuse community facilitator, Reece Carter, adding that the funding is going to help create great change.

“Mentorship programs for Black families in our city are the catalysts of change, empowering generations with wisdom, unity and the unshakable belief that together, we shape a legacy of excellence.”

“As a not-for-profit artist run space that is in its fourth decade of programming, we know the importance of moving forward with the community we serve,” executive director Teajai Travis explained. “The pandemic demanded that we sit still and take the time to reimagine our work and how we approach our mission.

“It is heartening to see the compassion and empathy of our citizens as they give back to those in need,” said Jenna Sudds, minister of families, children and social development. “Projects like those by are a testament to the power of our collective action and our ability to come together to make a positive difference in the world. I am confident that together we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in Windsor.”

Collectively, the organizations have supported over 300 people over the last three years, and they are working together to spread the good news that support is here to stay.