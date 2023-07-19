Invest WindsorEssex receives $200K to support EV sector growth

Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) received a $200,000 from the Canadian government to help support the growth of the electric vehicle sector in the region.

According to IWE, this investment, announced by Minister Filomena Tassi and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Wednesday, will support the participation of 120 local companies in the local EV supply chain.

“Today's announcement brings great news for the EV sector in Windsor-Essex, as it will help to ensure our local companies have the resources, tools and support they need to capture new opportunities in EV sector and attract and keep talent,”Kusmierczyk said in a news release. “This investment will help bolster our region’s position as a leader in the EV sector and represents a significant step towards supporting a greener future for southern Ontario."

IWE officials say Windsor-Essex and the surrounding area are “at the forefront of this exciting new chapter” for the automotive sector. With this investment, IWE will help prepare the 120 southern Ontario businesses to participate in the growing EV market.

They will do this by identifying and preparing for new supply chain opportunities and building their workforces and developing and delivering at least eight new training workshops over the next two years.

“We are thrilled to receive this additional grant funding that will allow us to further support our existing companies identify and prepare for supply chain opportunities in the emerging electric vehicle and battery manufacturing space,” IWE president and CEO Stephen Mackenzie. “Thank you to Minister Tassi and FedDev Ontario for your continued support for Windsor-Essex.”

Wednesday’s investment supports the innovation and modernization of our manufacturing sector, IWE said in a news release. This will help to grow the economy, create jobs and fight climate change.