'Intoxicated male out of control' charged after damaging Chatham, Ont. business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly damaged a business in Chatham while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, early on Sunday morning police responded to a business located on King Street West in Chatham for a report of an intoxicated man out of control.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined the man had also damaged a door at the business.

The man was subsequently arrested for mischief under $5,000 and being intoxicated in a public place.

He was then transported to police headquarters for booking and held until sober.