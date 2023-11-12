WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Intoxicated male out of control' charged after damaging Chatham, Ont. business

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    A man is facing charges after he allegedly damaged a business in Chatham while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, early on Sunday morning police responded to a business located on King Street West in Chatham for a report of an intoxicated man out of control.

    Over the course of the investigation, it was determined the man had also damaged a door at the business.

    The man was subsequently arrested for mischief under $5,000 and being intoxicated in a public place.

    He was then transported to police headquarters for booking and held until sober. 

