International Children’s Art Exhibition on display at Devonshire Mall
The finished pieces have come in from various countries in Windsor’s Children’s Art Exhibition in September.
Residents are now invited to go see the pictures, submitted by both local children and those from Windsor’s twin cities, including Changchun, China; Fujisawa, Japan; Gunsan, South Korea; Mannheim, Germany and Saltillo, Mexico.
It is at Devonshire Mall in the Centre Court, in front of Hudson’s Bay. You can go see it until Oct. 13.
The theme was “What I Love About My City”, featuring more than 100 artists.
Members of the International Relations Committee will be at the mall on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to answer any questions the public has.
DEVELOPING Tracking Hurricane Milton: Canadian travel advisory issued, Florida governor warns 'time is running out'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
A U.S. physician has 1,500 patients waiting for her in Canada, but it's taking years to get through the red tape
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
Is it safe to buy from Temu and Shein? Here's what Canada says it's doing to try to protect consumers
As U.S. regulators push for an investigation into what they call 'deadly baby and toddler products' from foreign e-commerce sites, health officials in Canada say they haven't determined whether any laws or regulations have been broken.
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre's dramatic side could become his undoing
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that the dramatic side to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and his tendency to 'play everything to the hilt,' could well become his undoing.
Baby Boomers are living longer than previous generations but have worse health, study finds
Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a recent study has found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations.
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Emergency crews battle massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritans help injured pilot after plane crash in Huron East
Police say they received a 911 call from the involved pilot around 11:20 a.m. after they had crash-landed in a farm field near Newry Road.
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
Charges laid after crash near Western University last month
A 20 year old is charged with two counts of fail or refusal to comply with demand made by peace officer cause bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation cause bodily harm and transport cannabis
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Driver airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision in Caledon Monday afternoon.
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Sudbury mayor wants conditions on new rental housing deal with developer
The mayor of Greater Sudbury is throwing his weight behind a proposal that could see 83 new residential units come out of the old Scotia Tower downtown.
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
BREAKING Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
‘I find it really disheartening’: Family calls out police after Ottawa senior robbed in parking lot
On September 11, 80-year-old Madeleine Gervais was robbed in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station
The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que.
'They are just ruthless': Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam
A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.
Ontario lowers the age for self-referral mammogram breast screening to age 40
The Ontario government has lowered the age for regular mammogram breast screening to allow all woman between the age of 40 and 49 to self-refer for the service.
Convenience stores in Ontario will be allowed to sell fortified wine
Convenience stores in Ontario will soon be permitted to sell fortified wines like port and sherry, CTV News has learned.
Quebec coroner Kamel to investigate second fatal fire in Old Montreal
Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over a public enquiry into the deaths of Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane, who were killed in a fire in a heritage building in Old Montreal on Oct. 4 that also left two people injured.
Teen charged with arson in relation to Saint-Leonard restaurant fire
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson in Saint-Leonard that occurred on the weekend.
Swedish company Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday that one of its entities had filed for bankruptcy with a Stockholm court due to its financial situation.
Manitoba health-care worker strike postponed
Manitoba health-care support workers will not be hitting the picket line on Tuesday morning.
Website launched to search for violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching a most-wanted website.
Manitoba's train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route
To get between Churchill, Manitoba, Canada -- the polar bear and beluga whale capital of the world and a tourist hot spot for northern adventure tourism -- and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A $1,100 one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Into the 20s again, then turning cooler Wednesday
The upper ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
2 people shot in Saddle Ridge, Calgary police say
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
Calgary's economy looks promising for 2025, but uncertainty looms over U.S. election: economic outlook
Continued population growth, improved market access for energy, and expansion across sectors are expected to position Calgary and Alberta well in the upcoming fiscal year, according to the latest 2025 outlook from Calgary Economic Development (CED).
Police want to speak with woman who was assaulted by a naked man
Calgary police are trying to find a woman who was touched inappropriately by a naked man in early August.
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
Suspect arrested after allegedly vandalizing car, setting picnic table on fire: Regina police
A man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening and vandalizing a business in north Regina late last week.
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
Multiple homes destroyed in East Vancouver blaze Monday night
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called to a blaze affecting multiple houses on the 1000 Block of East Pender St.
'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
Man charged in Byron Carr murder pleads not guilty
Todd Joseph Gallant pleaded not guilty to the murder of Byron Carr in a Prince Edward Island courtroom on Tuesday.
Rainy Tuesday for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton update
A band of rain continues to move slowly across the Maritimes as Hurricane Milton is forecasted to remain a major hurricane with severe weather impacts in Florida.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.