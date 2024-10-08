WINDSOR
Windsor

    • International Children’s Art Exhibition on display at Devonshire Mall

    Children's art on display at Devonshire Mall. (Source: City of Windsor) Children's art on display at Devonshire Mall. (Source: City of Windsor)
    Share

    The finished pieces have come in from various countries in Windsor’s Children’s Art Exhibition in September.

    Residents are now invited to go see the pictures, submitted by both local children and those from Windsor’s twin cities, including Changchun, China; Fujisawa, Japan; Gunsan, South Korea; Mannheim, Germany and Saltillo, Mexico.

    It is at Devonshire Mall in the Centre Court, in front of Hudson’s Bay. You can go see it until Oct. 13.

    The theme was “What I Love About My City”, featuring more than 100 artists.

    Members of the International Relations Committee will be at the mall on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to answer any questions the public has.

