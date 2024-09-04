Young artists wanted for annual Children’s Art Exhibition

WINDSOR
    The City of Windsor is looking for young artists to enter in this year’s 8th Annual Children’s Art Exhibition.

    Children aged six through 12 can participate. The exhibition will take place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.

    The theme this year is “What I love about my city”.

    The city is asking for all drawings to be about 10 inches by 16 inches and have to be submitted by Sept. 30.

    Selected entries will be on display at Devonshire Mall, alongside artwork from kids in Windsor’s “twin cities”.

    Cities participating are Gunsan, South Korea; Changchun, China; Fujisawa, Japan; Mannheim, Germany; and Saltillo, Mexico.

    The art will also be displayed in those cities’ city hall buildings.

    The City of Windsor said the goal is to strengthen the connection with the twin cities.

