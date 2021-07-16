ESSEX, ONT. -- The Integrity Commissioner of Essex is calling for a 30 day pay suspension following the alleged actions by Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy.

In a report sent to Essex Council, Robert Swayze, details a complaint he received from Mayor Larry Snively alleging Councillor Bondy publicly harassed staff at E.L.K. Energy Inc. by posting negative comments about the municipally-owned local electric distribution company on social media.

Attached in the report is a screenshot of Bondy’s most recent post of an artist’s rendition of an electrical staff member being ‘forcefully led as a prisoner to the gallows and about to be hanged.’

In a written letter to the Integrity Commissioner, Bondy claims the social media post attached in the report has ‘nothing to do with E.L.K. and everything to do with Essex politics.’

Swayze claims Bondy has a history of aggressively criticizing E.L.K staff dating back to 2019 when she was on the board of directors.

Swayze alleges her actions violate the Code of Conduct for Members of Council and Local Boards/Committees which indicate no member shall maliciously damage the professional or ethical reputation of staff and that all members have a duty to treat members of the public and staff appropriately and without abuse, bullying or intimidation.

Bondy agrees detailing in the letter “I am critical of E.L.K., its service delivery model and its Board of Directors. In my opinion, I am in no way contravening the code of conduct.”

Swayze is recommending a 30 day suspension of Bondy’s pay. He goes on to say if she continues with her public criticism of any staff after this report, he would recommend a 90 day paid suspension each time.

Council members will vote on Monday on whether or not to implement the Integrity Commissioner’s recommendations.