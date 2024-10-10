Indigenous artwork to be incorporated into Gordie Howe International Bridge project

An Indigenous art piece is currently being installed at the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The art piece, called Aazhoge, is a 10-foot-high free-standing sculpture. According to the team with the Gordie Howe International Bridge, it’s a contemporary reflection of the culture and traditions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, emphasizing local Anishinaabe First Nations.

“I was pleased to have been selected to create an artwork for the Gordie Howe international Bridge project, as it offers an opportune exploration of liminality, a cornerstone of my artistic practice,” said Michael Belmore, the artist of the piece.

“Whether walking through a forest, or travelling across a bridge, as humans we are constantly observing our surroundings, creating connections between the things around us, looking for patterns, signs or even messages. In creating this sculpture, I aim to make linkages to nature and industry, both past and present.”

Michael Belmore stands in front of his art piece as it is installed at the Gordie Howe bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 10, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The name of the piece, Aazhoge, is the Anishinaabe word for bridge. It also can mean crossing over or seeing other planes of existence.

It will be in the Canadian Port of Entry, visible to travellers as the enter and leave Canada.

“This art commission is both the first and last thing travellers entering and leaving Canada through the Gordie Howe International Bridge will see – a vibrant reflection of the rich, Indigenous culture and traditions that define this land,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh.

“I commend the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority for their continued commitment in honouring the rich history of Canada through art.”

The Visual Art Program on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project aims to create memorable, high-quality works of art consistent with the international importance of the bridge and to celebrate and promote creativity and friendship between Canada and the U.S.