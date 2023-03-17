Many residents and pets were decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday.

CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell gathered some photos from local establishments and residents sent photos to our social media pages.

IN PICTURES: St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex

Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)

Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)