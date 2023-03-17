IN PICTURES: St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex

Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Residents and pets get their green on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver