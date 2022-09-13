IN PICTURES: Sneak peek at what’s in store this weekend at the Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is back in full swing this weekend with a slew of new features and attractions.
The show opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs until Sunday, Sept. 25.
NAIAS will set up in the recently renamed Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, with activations, rides and drives pouring out into the grand prix track. The show will extend outdoors to Hart Plaza, Campus Martius Park and area parks.
Organizers say at least 30 brands will be on display.
Here’s a sneak peek at what show-goers have in store: IN PICTURES: Sneak peek of the Detroit Auto Show
Also new this year, NAIAS is introducing new attractions to make the auto show more family-friendly with features like Fred Flintstone’s ‘Fintmobile,’ the world’s first electric monster truck, the flying vehicles of tomorrow and a dinosaur off-road vehicle encounter among others.
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
'The fight for our lives': Former Zelenskyy press secretary details events leading up to Russian Invasion
In her new book, Iuliia Mendel, the former Ukrainian press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, details the events leading up to the Russian invasion including her experience working for the nation’s leader.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's US$44 billion offer
Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a US$44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
Local police services offer condolences after attack that left Toronto police officer dead
In the aftermath of a shooting rampage in the Greater Toronto Area, police services locally are extending their condolences to the friends and family of the slain officer.
All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools
Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tenants displaced in apartment fire in south east London
Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London.
No arrests in Alliston homicide as OPP identifies victim, releases image of vehicle
Provincial police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., late last month.
Concerned calls alert OPP to 'erratic' driver accused of being impaired
An Orangeville, Ont., man faces several charges, including impaired driving, after police say he failed to remain at the scene of a collision.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. identified
Provincial police have released the identity of a driver killed in a multi-vehicle collision last week in Caledon, Ont.
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
Canada Army Run postponed to Nov. 6 due to Queen's death
Organizers have announced the Canada Army Run will be postponed until Nov. 6 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Refunds will be offered for in-person registration if participants are not able to take part in the event on the new date.
Ottawa hiring private contractor to track coyotes after dog killed in Riverside Park South
The city of Ottawa is hiring a private contractor to track coyote movement and behaviour in the Riverside Park South area, just days after a family dog died in a coyote attack in the neighbourhood.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of human remains at Long Wharf
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the discovery of human remains at Long Wharf.
UPDATED | Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
Two kids who didn’t come home after spending time with dad found safe: RCMP
The search for the two children who were not returned to their mother after spending time with their father has ended after the kids were found safe.
15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust
ALERT investigators say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized.
-
Calgary adds 2 new names to list of fallen firefighters at memorial service
The Calgary Fire Department's annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held outside city hall on Tuesday.
Missing man found dead, circumstances not criminal: police
A missing Edmonton man was found dead on Monday, a month and one day after he had last been seen.
2 hospitalized after west Edmonton crash
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in west Edmonton on Tuesday morning.
Man who murdered teenager in Burnaby, B.C., not eligible for parole for 17 years
A young man who pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Blerton Dalipi in Burnaby, B.C., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.
Vehicle stolen while being shown to potential buyer: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties say a man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen while being shown to a potential buyer late last month.
Up to 80% of kids, youth in B.C. have had COVID-19: study
A study co-authored by British Columbia's top doctor says at least 70 to 80 per cent of children and youth in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been infected with COVID-19.