IN PICTURES: Sneak peek at what’s in store this weekend at the Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is back in full swing this weekend with a slew of new features and attractions.

The show opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs until Sunday, Sept. 25.

NAIAS will set up in the recently renamed Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, with activations, rides and drives pouring out into the grand prix track. The show will extend outdoors to Hart Plaza, Campus Martius Park and area parks.

Organizers say at least 30 brands will be on display.

Here’s a sneak peek at what show-goers have in store: IN PICTURES: Sneak peek of the Detroit Auto Show

Also new this year, NAIAS is introducing new attractions to make the auto show more family-friendly with features like Fred Flintstone’s ‘Fintmobile,’ the world’s first electric monster truck, the flying vehicles of tomorrow and a dinosaur off-road vehicle encounter among others.

A look into what the North American International Auto Show has in store for Detroit, Mich. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Lori Berg/CTV News Windsor)

A look into what the North American International Auto Show has in store for Detroit, Mich. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Lori Berg/CTV News Windsor)

A look into what the North American International Auto Show has in store for Detroit, Mich. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Lori Berg/CTV News Windsor)