WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit showed off the region’s fifth vaccination clinic on Monday.

The clinic at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg will open on Wednesday, March 31 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WECHU will be administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to residents 70 years of age and older at the location.

Eligible residents can book online or call for an appointment 226-773-2200. Due to expected call volumes initially, the health unit says it may take multiple attempts to speak with a call centre representative.

This is the second vaccination clinic to open in the County of Essex and the fifth clinic to open in Windsor and Essex County.

The other clinics are:

The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre in Windsor

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) in Leamington

The St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor

Windsor Hall (former Windsor Star building) in Windsor

Vaccinations at any of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

Here’s a look inside the clinic: