Impact Wrestling coming back for more

A strong bond has formed between Impact Wrestling and Windsor-Essex County wrestling fans.

On the heels of two successful nights at St. Clair College, one of the most well-known companies in the world of pro wrestling has announced it is bringing another marquee show to the Rose City.

"I’m just very excited," said Scott D’Amore, president of Impact Wrestling, who is bringing Slamminversary to St. Clair College July 15th.

Slammiversary is the biggest night of the year for Impact Wrestling.

"As big as Sacrifice was being the first live pay-per-view in Windsor’s history, Slammiversary takes it up a whole other notch."

The pay-per-view event will be broadcast in 170 countries worldwide. D’Amore says gone are the days when Windsor wrestling fans had to travel across the border to see a high-end pro wrestling extravaganza.

"Because what Anthem Sports has done here with Impact Wrestling and coming to Canadian cities and places like Windsor that never got those opportunities. We have our own wrestling company here. We got Border City wrestling for years which is local but now Impact Wrestling has turned the eyes of the world and shown them what an amazing wrestling town Windsor Ontario is."