

CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned several people in the Leamington area have been arrested for possible violations of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The Canada Border Service Agency confirms a number of people were arrested on Tuesday

CBSA spokesperson Tim Armaly tells CTV Windsor the investigation is ongoing and he can't comment further.

In an email to CTV News, the Consulate of Mexico in Leamington says it has been informed of two Mexican nationals who were working in this region without the proper permits.

The statement also says they were promptly processed and they are now in Toronto to continue their deportation procedure.

While few details are being released, social activist Chris Ramsaroop said in a Facebook post that 18 people were picked up in an immigration raid near Leamington at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ramsaroop points out the sweep occurred on the same day as May Day, which is also the International Day of Worker Resistance.