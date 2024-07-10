'I feel very comfortable in the decisions I've made': Windsor's strong mayor powers one year later

On July 1st, 2023, Drew Dilkens, Windsor mayor, was handed strong mayor powers by the province.

“I feel very comfortable in the decisions that I've made using the new changes to the Municipal Act and will conduct myself the same way moving forward,” said Dilkens, who has signed off after each council meeting without using those powers to veto any issue since then.

He has also made 36 mayoral decisions.

“Of the 30 plus mayoral decisions, 20 have been just run of the mill sort of general business,” Dilkens said.

“The Premier was very clear that this is related to housing in a lot of ways but he also had a very clear intention of saying that mayors have a special role that wasn't enunciated in prior Municipal Acts."

Three of the mayoral decisions centered on budget notices and 12 decision letters dealt with promotions and firings.

“When it comes to structural changes in the organization, they all had an opportunity," he said.

"They all took the opportunity to come in and have a conversation on the staffing changes that we've made. They all knew about the changes that were coming so they've been part of the process.”

To learn more about the process, councillors were sat in an information session Wednesday morning to learn more about the special powers and duties of Head of Council.

“I'm glad that we deepened our collective understanding of what strong mayor powers are, but I'm no more enthusiastic about the fact that they exist in the first place after the discussion we had today,” said Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie, who gives Dilkens credit.

“I think that he's worked hard in some of the areas, where it could potentially fall within the jurisdiction of stronger powers, to garner council support, ensure that there's a public open debate that happens around those issues."

Having gone through the budget process among other things, many councillors believe business has been transparent since last July.

“There's always things that you'd say 'have they taken away some of our power?' But I think there's still a process that we can work within,” said Councillor Jim Morrison.

As explained during the information session, part of the process is understanding four key concepts that give the mayor more decision-making weight. The mayor has proactive powers, reactive or veto powers. All relating to provincial priorities, such as housing, and applies only to the Municipal Act, Planning and Development Charges act and their regulations."

“I think the province, should revisit what they've done. And not just the government, but all of the parties that are in the legislature should that give some strong consideration to whether or not this primary provision should be repealed entirely.” said McKenzie. “I think they should.”