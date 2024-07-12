'I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue': Windsor's mayor weighs in

With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.

“I think we have to acknowledge that there’s some weakness in Joe Biden as a candidate just as there are in Donald Trump as a candidate,” Dilkens said.

Still suffering the repercussions of a June debate performance described as “disastrous,” Biden’s visit to Michigan aims to bolster support in the trio of so-called “blue wall” states that his campaign now says are the clearest path to victory in November.

Many watched a lengthy news conference Thursday as Biden addressed questions about his age and fitness to serve.

During a single-day stint as co-host of AM800’s The Morning Drive, Dilkens shared his insights as an elected official, while admitting his campaigns have been on a much smaller scale than the race for the White House.

“I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue,” Dilkens said. “I know how hard it is to run a mayoral campaign and what it takes. The thought of running for President of the United States and the schedule you have to keep… I think it will be very, very difficult for him.”

Dilkens emphasized the significant differences between sitting in Windsor City Hall and the White House.

“I don’t have the nuclear codes,” he said. “You want someone who’s going to be competent and capable.”

As many have in recent weeks, Dilkens suggested 81-year-old Biden’s recent performance could be attributed to his age.

“Everyone should give a standing ovation to Joe Biden because he’s a long-standing public servant,” said the mayor. “He loves his country. You can tell he’s done the best job he can possibly do. I think it’s just a function of where he’s at in his aging progression that’s catching up with him.”

Considering the city’s close proximity to the U.S. border, many in Windsor watch the presidential race as closely as they might watch a local campaign.