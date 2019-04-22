

Ford City is getting into the Earth Day spirit.

The Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal and Ford City Residents Association held a celebration Monday at Garry Dugal Park.

There was a tree planting, book-cycling and a special visit from the Easter Bunny with an egg hunt.

Residents also learned how to can become more involved in the neighbourhood through the Alley Ambassador program.

More than 100 residents also took part in a cleanup at Gateway Park on University Avenue.

John Thompson celebrated his birthday by taking part in Earth Day.

“I wanted to do something for the earth and get people together,” said Thompson.

The City of Windsor is celebrating Earth Day on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Malden Park.