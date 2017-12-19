

CTV Windsor





More than 300 people attended a special fundraiser for a Windsor mother killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Cindy Harrison, 39, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way near the WFCU Centre on Nov. 19.

Monday’s fundraiser was held at the Fogolar Furlan Club to support Harrison’s two children, 18-year-old Keegan and four-year-old Kaley.

It was organized by Harrison’s co-workers at Extendicare, including Kayla Mummery, who said they wanted to do something special for Cindy’s children.

“Losing a loved one around Christmas time is probably one of the hardest things ever, especially when they were so young,” said Mummery. “We already knew what Cindy wanted to buy them for Christmas so wanted to make sure they had that.”

Harrison’s brother, Rodney Cosgrove, said he is overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“Me and my sister were like best friends,” said Cosgrove. “I am happy this has come out of something so tragic.”

“The outpouring from the community makes me proud to be from Windsor,” added Mummery. “It's crazy the amount of messages, calls from all the people that weren't associated with any of us that wanted to help these two children.”

The event featured a meal and several raffle items. There will also be a draw for a VIP trip to see the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, with the money raised to support a trust fund set up for Harrison’s children. That draw will take place in early January.

The man driving the vehicle that Harrison was in, 46-year-old Jeffrey Wilson of Tecumseh, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm.

A GoFundMe page for Cindy Harrison’s children has raised more than $3,000. The goal is to raise $20,000.