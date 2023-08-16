Housing starts decreasing in Windsor-Essex
The number of housing starts is falling in Windsor-Essex.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the number of housing starts across Canada fell 10 per cent in July, compared to June, when they posted their strongest showing so far this year.
The national housing agency says in Windsor the number of single detached homes under construction is down 60 per cent.
The number of multi-unit properties is down 74 per cent.
